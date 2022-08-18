Model maker Tom Suhs will discuss his craft, show off his models and offer a peek of the model of the S.S. Eastland he is building for the Old Lighthouse Museum at a Michigan City Historical Society members only event on Sept. 1.
Photo provided / Michigan City Historical Society
Suhs' models range from Civil War era ironclads, like this one, to Mississippi River steamboats to Great Lakes steamers.
