New sculpture in Michigan City to honor Native American heritage

Michigan City’s Public Art Committee will unveil a new sculpture and celebrate the city’s Native American heritage on the front lawn of the Michigan City Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 6. Created by award-winning Anishinaabe artist Jason Quigno, the turtle, Mikinaak, will later be installed in front of City Hall. Dancers and the big drum from the Pokagon Band, along with master storyteller Jefferson Ballew, will perform. Participants will also learn of the crucial role Native Americans had in the founding of Michigan City and surrounding areas. The turtle, or Grandmother Earth, represents wisdom, healing, health and protection to Native Americans, and the sculpture and a historic plaque will honor and recognize the importance of Native American heritage. Weather permitting, the event will be held outside so visitors can stand, or bring a blanket or lawn chair. In case of rain, the celebration will move inside the library at 100 E. 4th St. Horizon Bank was a major supporter of this project.

 Photo provided / Michigan City Public Art Committee

Access the library’s online catalog at www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.

Youth Services

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.