Access the library’s online catalog at www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Good Luck Blair Milo.
-
Barrie Peterson said:Thank you Amanda Haverstick and H-D for the excellent overview piece on the many historical aspects of Silver Lake.Thanks also to Liam Hobbs o…
-
Leona Schlaak said:
[smile]You missed your calling, Blaine!
