Access the library’s online catalog at www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
VITA volunteers needed
Each year the library participates in the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. They are looking for volunteers to offer help at least one day a week during the tax season (February through April). The IRS provides some training and you must pass the VITA test through the intermediate level. Testing and training are online. For more information, call 219-873-3049.
Learning Center
The Learning Center is in need of volunteer tutors for children and adults. They have students needing assistance in the areas of reading, math, high school equivalency (GED), and learning English as a Second Language (ESL). All supplies and training are provided; they only need two hours a week of your time. Contact Jessica Hoffmaster at 219-873-3043 or stop by the Learning Center for more information.
Youth Services
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten – Register for this free program designed to promote language and a love of reading in children. Your child will receive a special surprise (choice of an age-appropriate book or CD) for each 100 books read to them (or they read on their own). For children ages birth through entering kindergarten.
Week at a Glance Tuesday, Feb. 9
2 p.m. We Heart Angels Among Us – For this special Valentine’s Day edition, listen to and share inspiring stories about the presence of angels in everyday life under the guidance of Ange Benz.
3 p.m. Dungeons and Dragons – Join the library for more hijinks and mayhem as their D&D group explores new dungeons and earns treasure. New players must sign up online at https://bit.ly/33naKDf. For more information, email Miss Dana at dwolf@mclib.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.