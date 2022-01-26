Access the library’s online catalog at www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- It just keeps coming as snow emergencies declared in Michigan City, La Porte
- Woman known to frequent La Porte wanted in Porter County
- Man found guilty of impersonating prosecutor in La Porte County has conviction reversed
- La Porte County takes the brunt of lake effect snow
- Six years later, suspect pleads guilty to robbing La Porte meat store at gunpoint
- 10-year-old boy killed when semi slams into back of van on U.S. 421 near Wanatah
- Are you not entertained?: Hodges, Jr. hits 1,000 career mark as Michigan City outlasts rival La Porte
- License plate check in Michigan City leads to pursuit, stop of stolen vehicle
- La Porte County to explore increasing local income tax to fund public safety agencies
- Michigan City Common Council declares gun violence a public health crisis
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 10-year-old boy killed when semi slams into back of van on U.S. 421 near Wanatah (2)
- Former La Porte mayor Blair Milo to seek First District congressional seat (1)
- Silver Lake area in Rolling Prairie is La Porte County's oasis of learning and history (1)
- NIPSCO parent firm outlines progress toward decarbonization, cleaner energy mix (1)
Recent Comments
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
How sad.
-
gardenlover36 said:
My gas bill increased $60. Using same amount of therms. That is over 30% increase.
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Good Luck Blair Milo.
-
Barrie Peterson said:Thank you Amanda Haverstick and H-D for the excellent overview piece on the many historical aspects of Silver Lake.Thanks also to Liam Hobbs o…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.