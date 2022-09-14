Access the library’s online catalog at www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
