Access the library’s online catalog at www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Youth Services
100 Books Before Graduation — Teens and tweens going into sixth through 12th grade can sign up and attempt to read 100 books before they graduate high school! For every 10 books they read and log they will earn a prize! Sign up in person at the Youth Services desk or on our website and start logging your books!
Week at a Glance
Thursday, Sept. 1
Noon-2 p.m. COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic — Franciscan Alliance will offer free COVID-19 first, second and booster Pfizer vaccines. Booster doses are available to those who received their second dose more than five months ago. For more information, visit covidsmart.org. Register at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins welcome. Vaccines are free with no insurance required, but if you do have insurance, bring your insurance card. Bring a form of ID and your vaccine cards. For more information, call 219-873-3049.
5:30 p.m. Needle Arts — The club promotes all forms of needle arts. Membership is open to anyone interested in needle arts such as crochet, needlepoint, cross-stitch, crewel, tatting, and other hand stitching. All skill levels and ages are welcome. An exchange of skills and materials is encouraged. In addition, the group has organized a local chapter of the Warm Up America Foundation. Volunteers are knitting and crocheting handmade squares (7 by 9 inch) which will be joined together to make full-sized afghans. The program is open to all ages and skill levels. If you are interested in contributing, you can join the group or call Jessica at 219-873-3043 for information on how you can become a “joiner.”
The Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day.
