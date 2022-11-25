Access the library’s online catalog at www.mclib.org. Wi-Fi is available in the library. Normal library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, contact the circulation desk at 873-3042.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Two new positions added to La Porte Parks Department expected to pay for themselves
- Study: Purdue Northwest merger did not turn out as promised for Westville campus
- Bar for all seasons: Matey's want to help Michigan City shake the winter blues
- Bad weather leads to fatal crash on Johnson Road near La Porte
- Michigan City man with long criminal history sentenced to seven-plus years in federal prison
- Arise and Shine brings light to families with little
- Michigan City Mainstreet asks RDC to preserve former plaza site for public use
- New Prairie's unlikely hero: Kicker Owen Chalik stars in Cougars' dramatic semistate comeback
- RINOs do not understand what Republican Party is about
- Appellate court rules against La Porte County Auditor in defamation suit by county attorney
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Stabozs has made a lot of noise, but he can't do his own job right. It seems he wants to move us backward, not forward, on every front. In tha…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.