Teachers show off the resource bags they received at the 2021 New Teacher Luncheon. The Lakefront Career Network will host this year's event on Aug. 4 at Pottawattomie Country Club for all new public and parochial school teachers in Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY – The Lakefront Career Network will be hosting its annual New Teacher Luncheon on Aug. 4 at Pottawattomie Country Club to welcome all new teachers to the city.
New teachers and administrators from Michigan City public and parochial schools will be treated to lunch and welcomed to the community by local businesses and organizations by the LCN, the young professionals committee of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.
