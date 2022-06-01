MICHIGAN CITY — June is Pride Month, and in recognition of this annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, PFLAG Michigan City is bringing back its annual outreach, Michigan City Pride, along with other events this month.
An eight-hour-long festival featuring music, food and more at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater in Washington Park, Michigan City Pride will take place Saturday, June 18, from 1 to 9 p.m., with a family friendly drag show at 6 p.m.
“Pride Month is a celebration of diversity and all things pride, a reflection of how we are all very similar, but also how we can be different,” said Michigan City Pride Committee member Cory Soller.
But Soller said Pride fest won’t be the only activity this month. PFLAG is holding a kickoff event Friday, June 3, at Uptown Social, featuring Welcome to the Other Side, a local drag troupe which will be putting on an all-ages show, along with a brunch at Leeds Public House and an after party at Creekside in conjunction with the June 18 festival.
According to Soller, PFLAG, which stands for parents, families and allies of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer, started a branch in Michigan City to provide community events for the LGBTQ or questioning community, as well as social and supportive activities for at-risk communities.
Michigan City Pride began five years ago as an outreach event to get the community interested and excited about celebrating Pride Month, he explained.
They decided on a festival as opposed to a Pride parade, which is more common in bigger cities, to take advantage of the lakefront and small town environment.
“You can bring your children there and be comfortable,” he said. “It’s not a big city Pride event. It is truly a small town Pride festival.”
He said the festival will have a number of food vendors; the Salvation Army of Michigan City will be there with a cooling tent; there will also be multiple art galleries, health care providers and more. Music will be provided throughout the day, either by bands or a DJ, and the event will end with the drag show.
According to Soller, drag shows are a traditional Pride event, something that have been accepted and celebrated in the gay community; and Welcome to the Other Side, a group based out of Northwest Indiana, is known for its professionalism and crowd interaction.
He said the group formed around 10 years ago following the closure of a local gay bar, and an expressed public need for someone to provide the same type of entertainment, just in a different setting.
And he has high hopes for the festival, which has been well attended in the past.
“We were shocked and very humbled to see so many members of the LGBTQ community there, and to see the amazing numbers of LGBTQ allies attending. So you may not necessarily identify as someone in our LGBTQ community, but you can come out to celebrate diversity, and that is incredible.”
The original Michigan City Pride festival, which was held at the You Are Beautiful sign in 2018, saw approximately 3,500 attendees, Soller said. But that wasn’t the most impressive part.
According to Soller, it was the number of visitors coming from outside of Michigan City, who then went on to visit the Blue Chip Casino, local restaurants and hotels.
“We really are one of the largest Pride festivals in Northwest Indiana, so we draw a crowd from outside the area,” he said.
“I think one of the big benefits for the community is just the fact that it shows Michigan City is a diverse, accepting community; and second, just look at the attendees and how bringing a couple thousand people into your city will affect local business.”
He was particularly excited to be back after the two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic. He pointed out that a lot of people suffered during the isolation, which was particularly costly to the disenfranchised, or people who may have issues within their family related to their LGBTQ+ status.
He said young people may not know of the support that’s out there for them, which this event – with its focus on community – can connect them with.
The community has been supportive, he said.
“This event really is one brought to you by the community, paid for by sponsorships, mostly local businesses and individuals,” Soller said.
“It really is truly one of those events that is completely volunteer driven, with all the financial pieces provided by sponsors.”
For more information, visit the PFLAG Michigan City page on Facebook, or go to michigancitypride.com or pflag.org/chapter/pflag -michigan-city.
