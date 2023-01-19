MICHIGAN CITY — Along with providing food, clothing and other essentials for community members in need, the Salvation Army of Michigan City also provides a little bit of family fun every month.
The organization hosts Friday Night @ The SAL, a free monthly event for families on the third Friday of the month. The purpose of the event is to “provide nurturing family friendly activities which will allow a safe space for quality family time,” according to Jenilee Haynes Peterson, Salvation Army development director.
