MICHIGAN CITY — Whether its fun in the sun, a special parade, boats on the water, live music or a chilly night waiting for Santa, Michigan City residents will have another year of special events coming in 2023, the city has announced.

Michigan City Special Events and Mayor Duane Parry have announced the city’s 2023 special events schedule, highlighted by the return of The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival and Oktoberfest.

(1) comment

mailclerk

would like to see more top name bands like endless summer or show bands like they had at old oktoberfest and run it longer then 10 pm and more food vendors and more tents more crafts to

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.