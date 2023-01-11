The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival will return to Michigan City, featuring master and semi-pro artists creating amazing works on the lakefront, along with a new amateur competition to support local charities.
Santa Claus arrives at the workshop during the Festival of Lights celebration in early December. The event also features the popular parade, tree-lighting celebration and lights display in Washington Park.
File photo
The return of Oktoberfest, with food, games, vendors and lots of music, including traditional Polka sounds, was a big hit in 2022, and the event will be back, and even bigger, in 2023.
File photo by Jeff Mayes
File photo by Donavan Barrier
Kids will again be able to dress up and show their patriotism on the Kiddie Parade this year, while the Patriotic Parade, the city's largest, also returns to mark IndependenceDay.
MICHIGAN CITY — Whether its fun in the sun, a special parade, boats on the water, live music or a chilly night waiting for Santa, Michigan City residents will have another year of special events coming in 2023, the city has announced.
Michigan City Special Events and Mayor Duane Parry have announced the city’s 2023 special events schedule, highlighted by the return of The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival and Oktoberfest.
would like to see more top name bands like endless summer or show bands like they had at old oktoberfest and run it longer then 10 pm and more food vendors and more tents more crafts to
