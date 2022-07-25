The event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will also include free resources, information, other giveaways, activities and entertainment for families living in Michigan City or with students attending Michigan City Area Schools.
Some 2,000 students are expected to attend the Citywide Back to School Rally on Saturday at Gill Field, and each will receive a backpack filled with grade-appropriate school supplies.
Photo provided / MCAS
The event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. will also include free resources, information, other giveaways, activities and entertainment for families living in Michigan City or with students attending Michigan City Area Schools.
MICHIGAN CITY — Community organizations have once again joined forces to host the “Citywide Back to School Rally” to provide school supplies and an end-of-summer celebration for Michigan City families.
The rally will take place on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elston’s Gill Field at 317 Detroit St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.