MICHIGAN CITY — Community organizations have once again joined forces to host the “Citywide Back to School Rally” to provide school supplies and an end-of-summer celebration for Michigan City families.

The rally will take place on Saturday, July 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elston’s Gill Field at 317 Detroit St.

