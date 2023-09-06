The mural, sponsored by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, came about as the result of a grant proposal from the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City. It was designed and painted by artist Felix “Flex” Maldonado, with input from the congregation.
A mural dedication will take place at the Holy Family Parish Faith Formation Center on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. as part of Kermes, a festival featuring Mexican food, games and a mariachi band.
Photos provided / Lubeznik Center for the Arts
La PORTE — A mural designed to inspire pride and unity in a La Porte community will be officially unveiled Sunday after a truly combined effort to get it done.
The mural dedication will take place at the Holy Family Parish Faith Formation Center, St. Joseph Campus, on Sunday, at 1:15 p.m. as part of Kermes, a festival featuring Mexican food, games and a mariachi band.
