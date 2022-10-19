MICHIGAN CITY – The Lubeznik Center for the Arts has announced its upcoming fall exhibition, "We Are Us: The Human Condition," highlighting the unique capacity of the arts to depict and document humanity in its many forms.
The exhibit will be on display from Oct. 29 through Feb. 24, 2023.
"Regardless of whatever state we are in, we all share the same, fundamental emotions; we are us," according to Lora Fosberg, LCA’s director of exhibitions.
“At LCA, we are committed to showing work that represents the world we live in right now. The tumultuous nature of the last several years makes it a good time to show art specifically about feelings and emotions. It's an emotional show and is not to be missed,” she said.
Artists in the exhibit are Ivan Albright, Romare Bearden, Greg Breda, Mandy Cano Villalobos, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, John Divola, Ron Herman, Ulrica Hydman-Vallien, Lester Johnson, Alex Katz, Käthe Kollwitz, Jacob Lawrence, Cydney Lewis, Hung Liu, Yolanda López, Ruth Morgan, Alice Neel, Dean Porter, Ramiro Rodriguez, Edward Ruscha, Therman Statom, Lisabeth Sterling, Stephanie Trenchard and Carrie Mae Weems.
The exhibition was curated around a series of paintings by Alex Katz, one of the most important painters to emerge from the 1960s, Fosberg said.
On loan from a local collector, these paintings were preparatory works for Katz’s 10-by-20-foot painting, "Ada’ Garden," in the collection of the Des Moines Art Center.
It is "a sociologically fraught group portrait displaying many different emotions, inspiring the human condition theme of LCA’s fall exhibition," she said.
"Katz revolutionized traditional portraiture and landscapes to create modern paintings. He demonstrates that the personal doesn’t need hyper-realism to be impactful. By minimizing detail, his subjects can serve as stand-ins, allowing viewers to enter the frame themselves," according to Fosberg.
Another revolutionary artist in the exhibit is Alice Neel.
"A champion of social justice, Neel developed her signature approach, rejecting the elitist standards of portraiture to create powerfully honest and compassionate images of the real, underrepresented people she encountered," Fosberg said.
"Her extensive and diverse works are an invaluable chronicle of 20th century America. Neel’s use of color and line served to capture the inner, emotional life of her sitters, lending a psychological weight to her work."
Contemporary visual artist Greg Breda is also featured in the exhibit.
"The work of Breda explores the strength, resilience and beauty of the human spirit," Fosberg said.
"Breda presents introspective narratives and moments of contemplation through a layered exchange between symbolism and the materials he employs. 'The Citadel' encapsulates these thematic investigations and centers on persistence in the face of adversity and an unshakable spirit."
Free, public events taking place during the run of "We Are Us: The Human Condition" include:
- Opening Reception on Friday, Nov. 4, from 5-8 p.m.
- Curator Gallery Talk led by Lora Fosberg on Saturday, Nov.12 at 11:30 a.m.
- Family Day on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 1-3 p.m., which includes a free tour, snacks and art making
Free gallery tours are available for small groups and organizations. To schedule a docent-led tour, contact Janet Bloch at jbloch@lubeznikcenter.org. To schedule a children's tour, contact Nelsy Marcano at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org.
