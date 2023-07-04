New exhibits at La Porte County Historical Society Museum feature cars, fair
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City Shriners' fire truck involved in fatal accident following parade
- Passing the torch: La Porte's iconic Roxy Music sold to local music enthusiast Ken Grace Jr.
- Kiwanis Club announces final details for 77th annual La Porte Fourth of July parade
- Three in custody after shooting in Michigan City's Canterbury Apartment Complex
- Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say
- 'Direct blow to gang violence': Crackdown leads to arrests of 'Lakeland Street Gang' members
- Former Michigan City resident sentenced to 8-plus years in federal prison for firearm offense
- Corley ready to lead: Point guard eager to take the reins for younger La Porte boys basketball team
- La Porte County Council agrees to pay auditor's legal fees in payment dispute with attorney
- 'The emergency is not over': La Porte County Council approves funding for Annex renovations
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.