MICHIGAN CITY — Episcopal Church music director Derek Nickles will be the next performer at the Roosevelt Pipe Organ Concert Series.
He will be performing on the rare and historic Roosevelt pipe organ on Wednesday, June 22, at Christ Church, 531 Washington St., Michigan City, in the former First Congregational Church. Seating is at noon, with music starting at 12:15.
