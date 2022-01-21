Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City man charged with poisoning roommate with wiper fluid in soda
- Michigan City real estate market seeing shift southward away from the lakefront
- Winter storm watch calls for 5-7 inches of lake effect snow in La Porte, Berrien counties
- Michigan City man to stand trial, facing nearly 200 years on drug and bribery charges
- La Porte County takes the brunt of lake effect snow
- Man found guilty of impersonating prosecutor in La Porte County has conviction reversed
- Man who pleaded guilty to killing Plymouth toddler gets maximum 65-year sentence
- Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak to speak at Sinai Forum in Michigan City
- Former La Porte mayor Blair Milo to seek First District congressional seat
- La Porte County health officials say holiday gatherings sparked huge surge in COVID-19 cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
RoarLionsRoar said:
Good Luck Blair Milo.
-
Barrie Peterson said:Thank you Amanda Haverstick and H-D for the excellent overview piece on the many historical aspects of Silver Lake.Thanks also to Liam Hobbs o…
-
Leona Schlaak said:
[smile]You missed your calling, Blaine!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.