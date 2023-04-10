The Michigan City Historical Society will host a special event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, when the Old Lighthouse Museum at 100 Heisman Harbor will be open and free to the public. It’s the opening event of the society’s 50th anniversary celebration.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City’s Old Lighthouse Museum will be open and free to the public on Friday, April 14, to mark the start of its 50th anniversary season.
The special event from 5 to 8 p.m. was originally scheduled for March 3 but was canceled because of heavy snow. “Now that spring is in the air we are ready to welcome visitors,” said William Halliar, co-president, Michigan City Historical Society/Old Lighthouse Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.