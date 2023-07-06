MICHIGAN CITY — The world’s top jet ski racers will be in Michigan City this weekend when the 2023 SBT P1 AquaX USA National Championship series gets underway with up to 60 riders hitting the waters of Lake Michigan.

Michigan City will welcome the P1 AquaX Grand Prix on July 8 and 9 for the fourth time, as the international personal watercraft promoter celebrates its 10th anniversary of racing in the U.S., organizers said.

