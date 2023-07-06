The world’s top jet ski racers will hit the waters off Michigan City this weekend as the 2023 SBT P1 AquaX USA National Championship series gets underway with both professional and amateur racers competing.
Photos provided / P1 AquaX
Reigning PRO world champion Tory Snyder will be among the more than 60 racers to take part in the AquaX Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday in Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY — The world’s top jet ski racers will be in Michigan City this weekend when the 2023 SBT P1 AquaX USA National Championship series gets underway with up to 60 riders hitting the waters of Lake Michigan.
Michigan City will welcome the P1 AquaX Grand Prix on July 8 and 9 for the fourth time, as the international personal watercraft promoter celebrates its 10th anniversary of racing in the U.S., organizers said.
