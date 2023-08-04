MICHIGAN CITY — The biggest event of the year in Michigan City will pack the lakefront and Franklin Street this weekend, and officials are urging use of a free shuttle service to avoid expected parking congestion.

The 14th annual XINSURANCE.com Great Lakes Grand Prix will feature the nation's fastest boats racing along the shore off Washington Park Beach, organizers said.

