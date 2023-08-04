Thousands of people will line the streets of downtown Michigan City on Saturday to get a close-up look at the world’s fastest boats during the annual Great Lakes Grand Prix Block Party and Boat Parade. Parking restrictions will be in force from 6 a.m. to midnight.
Thousands of people will line the streets of downtown Michigan City on Saturday to get a close-up look at the world’s fastest boats during the annual Great Lakes Grand Prix Block Party and Boat Parade. Parking restrictions will be in force from 6 a.m. to midnight.
File photo
Map shows available access points to Washington Park for the Great Lakes Grand Prix this weekend, and which permits will be needed to use each.
Photos provided
Map shows areas where parking will be restricted during the Grand Prix Block Party and Boat Parade from 6 a.m. to midnight on Saturday.
MICHIGAN CITY — The biggest event of the year in Michigan City will pack the lakefront and Franklin Street this weekend, and officials are urging use of a free shuttle service to avoid expected parking congestion.
The 14th annual XINSURANCE.com Great Lakes Grand Prix will feature the nation's fastest boats racing along the shore off Washington Park Beach, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.