More than 90 native plant species, including woodland flowering plants and ferns, and native grasses and ferns, will be available at Friends of the Indiana Dunes 27th annual Native Plant Sale on Saturday, June 3. Pre-ordering is advised as there will be limited quantities of each species.
PORTER — Friends of the Indiana Dunes will host its 27th annual Native Plant Sale on Saturday, June 3, and ordering early is recommended.
The sale includes more than 90 native plant species, including woodland flowering plants and ferns; dry, medium, and wet prairie flowering plants; as well as a large selection of hard-to-find native grasses, shrubs and ferns, the organization said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.