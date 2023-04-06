HAMMOND/WESTVILLE — Parents looking for fun and engaging programs for their children this summer can check out Purdue University Northwest’s upcoming summer camps. The slate includes more than 35 programs in a variety of interest areas, with additional camps still being added.
The PNW camps offer participants the opportunity to have fun while gaining memorable hands-on experience, according to a statement from the university. Robotics, artificial intelligence, forensics, nursing, leadership, environmental sciences and volleyball are only a few of the camp offerings this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.