The public is invited to join the PNW community in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with events across September and October. The premier event is the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, which starts at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 169th Street parking garage on the Hammond campus. The 2021 festival featured authentic food, dancing and face painting.
HAMMOND/WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest will host its annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of cultural and academic events in September and October.
Activities are designed to engage the campus community and the public with events highlighting the Latinx communities’ history, culture, cuisine and contributions to the world, the university said in a statement. Information about event times and locations can be found at pnw.edu/hispanic-heritage-month.
