MICHIGAN CITY – Reins of Life, a non-profit therapeutic horseback riding organization serving adults and children with any diagnosable disability, is looking for volunteers, and offering free training.

Each Reins participant requires one to three volunteers per lesson. With 100-plus participants per week, Reins relies heavily on volunteers at all times of day, seven days a week, according to Beth Cortelyou, volunteer coordinator.

