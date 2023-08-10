Volunteers walk with a Reins of Life participant at the facility in Michigan City. The non-profit relies on volunteers for its therapeutic equine therapy programs, and is offering several free training sessions this month.
A Reins participant shows her skills in interactive vaulting. Volunteers can assist in preparing horses for lessons, walking next to riders during lessons to provide support, and can also assist in the vaulting and carriage driving programs.
Photos provided / Reins of Life
MICHIGAN CITY – Reins of Life, a non-profit therapeutic horseback riding organization serving adults and children with any diagnosable disability, is looking for volunteers, and offering free training.
Each Reins participant requires one to three volunteers per lesson. With 100-plus participants per week, Reins relies heavily on volunteers at all times of day, seven days a week, according to Beth Cortelyou, volunteer coordinator.
