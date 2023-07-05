La PORTE — On Saturday, July 8, Northwest Indiana Triathletes will be hosting the 43rd annual La Porte Sprint Triathlon, beginning at 8 a.m.
The race, which should conclude by 10:30 a.m., entails a quarter-mile lake swim, a 12.4-mile bike ride and a 3.4-mile run. The road course for the race includes the streets bordering Soldiers Memorial Park and Small Road from Garden Street to CR-700W.
