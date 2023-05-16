MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City is getting ready to celebrate National Donut Day with what’s become a yearly tradition – the eighth annual Donut Eating Contest.

On Friday, June 2, 17 contenders will compete to see who can eat the most donuts in 10 minutes. It will take place at Blue Chip Casino, where doors will open at 9 a.m. and the contest will begin at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.