Dave Sisk from United Way of La Porte County will be one of the contestants in the Michigan City Salvation Army's eighth annual Donut Eating Contest on June 2 at Blue Chip Casino. While he usually spends his days supporting others, this time he says he's coming for the trophy.
Lee Ann Killingbeck, board president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County, has been hitting the gym to train for the Donut Eating Contest. She says "DONUT" underestimate her. To vote for whoever you think will eat the most donuts in 10 minutes, visit donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/mcdonuts23
Cody French, recently named head football coach for the Michigan City High School Wolves, will also be among the donut-guzzlers in the contest. For a $10 donation you can vote for who you think will win, and possibly win a $50 Patrick's Grille gift cad.
Dave Sisk from United Way of La Porte County will be one of the contestants in the Michigan City Salvation Army's eighth annual Donut Eating Contest on June 2 at Blue Chip Casino. While he usually spends his days supporting others, this time he says he's coming for the trophy.
Photos provided
Lee Ann Killingbeck, board president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County, has been hitting the gym to train for the Donut Eating Contest. She says "DONUT" underestimate her. To vote for whoever you think will eat the most donuts in 10 minutes, visit donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/mcdonuts23
Cody French, recently named head football coach for the Michigan City High School Wolves, will also be among the donut-guzzlers in the contest. For a $10 donation you can vote for who you think will win, and possibly win a $50 Patrick's Grille gift cad.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Salvation Army of Michigan City is getting ready to celebrate National Donut Day with what’s become a yearly tradition – the eighth annual Donut Eating Contest.
On Friday, June 2, 17 contenders will compete to see who can eat the most donuts in 10 minutes. It will take place at Blue Chip Casino, where doors will open at 9 a.m. and the contest will begin at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.