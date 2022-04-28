Along with providing a place for residents to grow and harvest their own fresh produce, the community garden will also be offering a seed bank to help residents get growing. A free event to introduce it will be conducted Saturday at the Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd.
Volunteers of all ages were out earlier this month preparing the beds at the Walker Street Park Community Garden in Eastport for the upcoming growing season.
Photos provided / Walker Street Park Community Garden
Along with providing a place for residents to grow and harvest their own fresh produce, the community garden will also be offering a seed bank to help residents get growing. A free event to introduce it will be conducted Saturday at the Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd.
Many of the plants for the garden have already started growing indoors, awaiting the right time and temperature for transplant into the gardens.
The Walker Street Garden distributed more than 500 pounds of fresh food last year at its Eastport Community Market, and through a Produce Partnership Program with the Michigan City Farmers Market.
Volunteers are integral to the success of the garden, and anyone interested should contact walkerstreetpark@gmail.com or 346-360-3039.
MICHIGAN CITY — As the Walker Street Park Community Garden launches its fifth growing season in the Eastport neighborhood, volunteers invite the public to attend a free event this weekend to celebrate its new community seed library.
The local garden, in partnership with the Cooperative Gardens Commission, will greet guests beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd.
