MICHIGAN CITY — As the Walker Street Park Community Garden launches its fifth growing season in the Eastport neighborhood, volunteers invite the public to attend a free event this weekend to celebrate its new community seed library.

The local garden, in partnership with the Cooperative Gardens Commission, will greet guests beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd.

