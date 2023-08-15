Nature-related art projects for all ages will be available at the next Nature in the Arts event, "Pairing Pollinaotrs & Plants," on Saturday at the Shirley Heinse Land Trust's Meadowbrook Nature Preserve near Valparaiso.
Photos provided / Shirley Heinze Land Trust
VALPARAISO – The public is invited to take part in art activities and nature walks with Shirley Heinze Land Trust and community partners at the Nature in the Arts event, “Pairing Pollinators & Plants.”
The free, all-ages event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Meadowbrook Nature Preserve at 109 W. CR-700N in Valparaiso.
