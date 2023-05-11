Master sculptor Christy Atkinson of Franklin, Texas, with her triple-award-winning sculpture, “I Can’t Believe I Ate the Whole Thing!” at the 2022 Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival in Michigan City. She will be returning to defend her title at this year's event on June 9-11.
Photos provided / Pete Folmer / Michigan City Special Events
Master sculptor Bruce Peck of St. Louis, Missouri, with his award-winning sculpture, “Irrelephantly Titled!” will also be returning for the second annual festival on Washington Park Beach.
