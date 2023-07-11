Isabella Gasse (inset) of Quebec City, Canada, won the trifecta in the Masters Division of the Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival for her work, “Trying to Fix the world.” She took the awards for First Place, Sculptor’s Choice and People’s Choice.
Photos provided / Michigan City Special Events
Bert Adams of Yacolt, Washington, took Second Place in the Masters Division for “Seed Pod.”
Bryan Obermeyer of Grand Rapids, Michigan, took Third Place in the Masters Division with “Fallen Angel.”
