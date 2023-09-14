Six Barker Middle School STEM students were among the participants in the St. Michael’s Drone Academy at the Michigan City Municipal Airport in 2022. The program is returning this month and is open to 18 more participants.
MICHIGAN CITY — Saint Michael’s Drone Academy is returning for a second year to Michigan City Municipal Airport, and just like in 2022, it will be free to participants who want to learn how to fly drones.
Program Director Johnny Stimley said the course, which will start Sept. 20, is available to anyone ages 10-17. It will begin at the airport during scheduled flight times, and students can schedule a two-hour block to practice on the flight simulator. After two hours of flight time, they may sign up for a real flight with a DJI Mavic drone.
