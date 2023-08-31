The next Lend a Hand Day will be Sept. 14 in La Porte, when members and volunteers will create quilts, lap blankets, stuffed comfort animals, walker bags, backpacks, zipper pouches and other items to be donated to local non-profits.
A member of the Steady Stitchers Club of La Porte County Extension Homemakers lays out squares for a quilt during a Lend a Hand Day event in 2022.
Photos provided / Purdue Extension of La Porte County
