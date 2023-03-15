The Steady Stitchers Extension Homemakers Club will host its next Lend-A-Hand Day on Wednesday, March 29, in La Porte. Community members are invited to help club members sew clothing for those in need. No special skills are required.
The sewing blitz will last from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and volunteers are invited to stay as long as they like. You may bring your own sewing machine if you like, but all materials and some machines will be provided. Lunch and dinner for the day will be provided.
