Photos provided / LCA
MICHIGAN CITY – Young artists eager to show off their work should start brushing off their portfolios.
That's because the Lubeznik Center for the Arts and the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling Wishing Tree Foundation are looking for artists ages 7 through 18 to exhibit in their ninth annual LOK Young Artists Expo.
