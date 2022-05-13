La PORTE – The Acorn has announce the return of Acorn Anywhere! shows for this summer, with the concert series to kick off with a show at La Lumiere School in La Porte.
The Ike Reilly Assassination will open the Acorn Anywhere! season on Saturday, June 11, at La Lumiere, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets, available at acornlive.org. General admission seats are $35 in advance or $40 day of show; while reserved seating is $60 advance or $65 day of show.
