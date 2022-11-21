La PORTE — Local entrepreneurial group, The Collective, is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday Artisan Market, including a community giveback to the Pax Center.

The artisan market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium and will benefit The Pax Center; a local non-profit whose mission is to keep La Porte County residents loved and fed well through a network of community gardens, a food pantry and meals.

