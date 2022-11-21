Morgan Goldman Murray, left, owner of Sunni Morning, will be returning to The Collective Artisan Market selling her hand crafted hair accessories. The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, will benefit The Pax Center
One of Andi Baruffi's handcrafted "monsters" found a new home at a previous Collective Market. The La Porte-based business, Monstrous Fish, will be returning to the market, one of several holiday events in the city on Saturday.
Morgan Goldman Murray, left, owner of Sunni Morning, will be returning to The Collective Artisan Market selling her hand crafted hair accessories. The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, will benefit The Pax Center
Photos provided / Hadley Media Co.
One of Andi Baruffi's handcrafted "monsters" found a new home at a previous Collective Market. The La Porte-based business, Monstrous Fish, will be returning to the market, one of several holiday events in the city on Saturday.
La PORTE — Local entrepreneurial group, The Collective, is hosting its annual Small Business Saturday Artisan Market, including a community giveback to the Pax Center.
The artisan market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium and will benefit The Pax Center; a local non-profit whose mission is to keep La Porte County residents loved and fed well through a network of community gardens, a food pantry and meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.