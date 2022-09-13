Competitive eater Miki Sudo, right, will be joined by her husband, Nick Wehry – Major League Eating’s “Fastest Rising Star” – on Friday at One-Eyed Jack’s in Winamac for the Titanic, Two-handed Tenderloin Challenge.
WINAMAC — One-Eyed Jack’s, famous for its jumbo breaded tenderloins, is bringing big names to downtown Winamac for the Titanic, Two-handed Tenderloin Challenge on Friday.
The event starts at 1:30 p.m. (ET) at One-Eyed Jack’s Celebration Station, and will feature nationally-known competitive eater Miki Sudo, who will tackle the 7-pound sandwich and 2 pounds of tater tots.
