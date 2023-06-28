Arts in Park photo

Country band The Rest will headline the July 6 Arts in the Park event on July 6 in Fox Park in La Porte.

 Photo provided / Arts in the Park

La PORTE — Regional country band The Rest will return to La Porte to headline the next Arts in the Park event in Fox Park on Thursday, July 6.

The band will perform at 7:30 p.m., following AIP’s third annual open mic night at 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.