Fr. Roque started painting in college, but said it has now become “more than just a hobby” and serves as a way to relax. “Painting has become a form of meditation ... allowing me to feel closer to God and more at peace.”
For the past 25 years, Dr. John Wilhelm of Chicago has had a weekend home in the Indiana Dunes and recently began to explore his interest in watercolor painting to develop his “non-scientific side,” he said.
Father David Kime has been painting for the past two years, doing original oils featuring nature scenes. He mostly enjoys painting nature as a “reflection of God’s beauty,” he said.
Photos provided
