Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Shelf Ice festival goers brave the cold to sample their favorite brews in Michigan City
- 7-year-old girl killed, three family members injured in crash on U.S. 35 near La Porte
- Westville boys basketball coach Eubank resigns: Assistant Daurer will coach team in sectional
- Trail Creek man who recently lost wife now 'devastated' over missing dog
- Two-way traffic returning to Michigan City's North Franklin Street
- Burn 'Em Brewing's new building another sign that Michigan City is on the rise
- La Porte County to use recruiting agency to fill open HR director position
- La Porte Community Schools board approves revised calendars for next two school years
- Michigan City man charged with robbing 1st Source Bank branch in LaCrosse
- Jury returns guilty verdict in murder of former La Porte resident
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Michigan City officials hope opening of new Dunkin' will spur more development on east side (1)
- Demolition of old La Porte Hospital building will begin this summer (1)
- La Porte County to use recruiting agency to fill open HR director position (1)
- Completing the checklist: La Porte's Cooper wins two events, breaks 28-year school record in sectional (1)
- Michigan City Golf Course to feature St. Andrew's merchandise, and Parks Department gets a cut (1)
Recent Comments
-
Don Briggs said:Mrozinski's right. We have a highly qualified HR Director. She is community-based. She's been doing an outstanding job. This is an example of …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.