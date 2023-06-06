WIMDC dancers will perform “Cotton Eye Joe” and other numbers at the annual Spring Spectacular Saturday at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. From left are Layna Hannon, Brooklyn Gogel, Molly Cooper, Kya Rogers, Chloe Kitchell, Brooke Buchanan, Ava Whicker, Tristyn Schroeder, Paislee Peterson, Madeline Mills, Lindsay Gogel, Ashley Stout, Rory Shoup, Brielle Gogel, Kalee Burgess, Kaylee Haferkamp, Jordyn Stinchcomb, Lydia Grott, Greer Shoup and Stella Wallen.
