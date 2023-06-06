Works in Motion photo

WIMDC dancers will perform “Cotton Eye Joe” and other numbers at the annual Spring Spectacular Saturday at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. From left are Layna Hannon, Brooklyn Gogel, Molly Cooper, Kya Rogers, Chloe Kitchell, Brooke Buchanan, Ava Whicker, Tristyn Schroeder, Paislee Peterson, Madeline Mills, Lindsay Gogel, Ashley Stout, Rory Shoup, Brielle Gogel, Kalee Burgess, Kaylee Haferkamp, Jordyn Stinchcomb, Lydia Grott, Greer Shoup and Stella Wallen.

 Photo provided / Works in Motion

La PORTE — Works In Motion Dance Company will present its 17th annual Spring Spectacular, “The Name Game,” on Saturday.

Dancers of all ages are excited to show off their skills in ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary and tumbling at the recital, according to owner/Artistic Director Lindsay Gogel.

