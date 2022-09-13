After a one-day delay due to weather, sailors from across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, took to Lake Michigan for the first races in the 2022 Hobie North American Championship Regatta off Michigan City’s Washington Park.
The boats make a colorful spectacle along the Washington Park shoreline. Race organizer John Nekus invites the public to come and watch the action all week, and take the opportunity to meet some of the world’s top sailors.
The North American Championships are the first international sailing competition in Michigan City since the 1987 Pan Am Games sailing events. And Nekus said Hobie Fleet 126 hopes to bring even more in the future.
Photos provided / John Nekus, Hobie Fleet 126
A total of 44 boats are registered for the event, with racing continuing through Friday. Sailor novices to Olympic hopefuls will compete in the regatta, hosted by Michigan City’s Hobie Fleet 126.
While weather forced racing to be postponed on Monday, about 10 of the sailors took the opportunity to get out their surfboards and catch the Lake Michigan waves.
Photos provided / John Nekus, Hobie Fleet 126
Racing gets underway about 11 a.m. each day and continues until about 4 p.m. Special hospitality events are also planned each evening in the park.
