The Arizona Commemorative Air Force’s B-25J Mitchell “Maid in The Shade” was the star of La Porte Municipal Airport’s Air Fair in 2021. The 2022 fair this weekend will host the Indiana Wing of the Commemorative Air Force’s BT-13, PT-26, and C-45.
File photo by Amanda Haverstick
La Porte Municipal Airport Air Fair visitors look at a World War II N2S-4 Navy aircraft on Saturday. This year’s event will be conducted Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6 and 7.
La PORTE — If you feel like soaring, you can fly in a historic U.S. Air Force plane, take an aerobatic flight or a pleasant discovery trip. If you’re more of a ground person, you can still get the sensation in a flight simulator.
Whatever level of aviation adventure you feel most comfortable with, there will be something for you Saturday and Sunday at the La Porte Municipal Airport, which will host its third annual Air Fair from Aug. 6 through 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
