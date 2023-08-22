La PORTE — The first act of “Jeff and Shelley” was completed 40 years ago by then Chicago composer – and now Three Oaks, Michigan, resident – Allen Turner.
The second act was written only eight months ago.
Now it’s ready to go before audiences under the direction of John Hancock in a free workshop presentation Aug. 25-27 at the Theater Wit in Chicago.
Hancock, a La Porte resident and Academy Award-nominated director who’s helmed such films as ”Prancer” with Sam Elliott and “Bang the Drum Slowly” with Robert De Niro, said “Jeff and Shelley” is the story of a marriage, from the first meeting of the couple to the present day, across a 30-year span.
“It’s about a marriage and what happens to love when there’s betrayal,” Hancock said during rehearsals at the Blue Heron in La Porte on Aug. 11.
“It reminds me very much of my first marriage when I got involved with Lindsey Wagner, the Bionic Woman, and got stuck between loving two people, which is very painful. It made us all crazy.”
Turner – who previous wrote the words and music for “Lost and Found,” a children’s opera; “Esther the Musical,” based on the biblical Book of Esther; and “Antigone, the Musical,” which featured former Secretary of State Madeline Albright as Antigone – said the first act is about how two people find each other and become a couple.
The second is when life happens.
He said he presented the play to Hancock earlier this year as a possible collaboration, but was told it needed a second act, and needed to introduce some dysfunction.
So he set about researching the types of dysfunction that are introduced into a marriage, and completed the second act in two months.
“I had to think about what life might have been like for them and I looked at circumstances of friends and relatives and people I knew … and discovered there’s lots of different ways people could live their lives. Some of them are great. Some of them are not so good.
“And some things happen unexpectedly,” he said. “You don’t plan. Or you do plan, and life happens. That’s from the play. You make plans and life happens.”
Hancock said finding the right cast was important to get this message across.
“In terms of directing, my principle is we should get really good actors and release them and help them to do what they can do without sitting on them. And we have that in this case. They really bring it to life.”
Playing Jeff in the production is Chicago actor Shane Kenyon.
He said his character starts out as a young lawyer who thinks he’s making the right choices in terms of his career, but then falls hard for a girl. The rest of the play is the reality of that relationship.
“I feel like it’s always interesting to examine relationships and what brings people together and what can rip people apart, and the bond that is love, and giving it to another person, and what it means to have another person with you in life,” he said.
Playing Shelley is Libby Conkle of Chicago. She said Shelley is a career woman struggling to balance her job as a news producer with her roles as a wife and mother. The part was “very simpatico to my own experiences and my own life. … And this story is something that I feel I connected with.
“I think that love and especially marriage can be two different things, and that marriage is hard work,” she said. “And a journey. A journey that ultimately is out of our control sometimes. Out of the control we planned.”
Rounding out the cast is Demintri Magas as the couple’s 17-year-old son, Robert. Currently studying acting at Milliken University, he said his character is similar in nature to the narrator of “Our Town,” meaning he not only acts as the narrator, but helps move the story along.
“Throughout the play he kind of serves as the observer,” he said, “and it’s very reminiscent of real life children. They constantly observe, 24/7, of course that begs the question of what do they pick up at the very end from witnessing the mistakes and achievements of their parents? What do they choose to implement in their own lives?”
Turner, who was founding chairman of the Board of Trustees of Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago, said he was best known as a composer, but even when he wrote music, it was to serve a story.
“There are always stories,” he said. “And when I was writing this operetta for children, or the cantata based on the Book of Esther, I was telling a story. So the storytelling portion was natural to me. And my music was good, I think, but it was always about the story, and served it. So this was about the story that came first, and I discovered it works all right without the music.”
He has high hopes for the play.
“It’s going to be spectacular, but it’s very intense,” he said. “And the story is very intense. And when it’s over, the audience may have been holding its breath.”
Hancock said it’s the universal aspect of the story that interested him.
“To me, it’s about a marriage and the erosion of time, betrayal and how to forgive,” Hancock said.
“It’s a shared experience that many, many people have had. They’ve seen what happens to a love that began with high hopes and still remains, but once you’ve been cheated on, how do you forgive?”
Showtimes for “Jeff and Shelley” will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Theatre Wit is located at 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. For more information, call the box office at 773-975-8150 or visit www.theaterwit.org.
