Alysa De Felice, an A.K. Smith Career Center student and student intern at South Central, is congratulated by Keri Marrs Barrón, board member of the Center for Creative Solutions, after receiving a Tej Ram Gupta scholarship.
Michigan City High School and A.K. Smith student Kamar Scully was the third winner of the scholarship. He's an early graduate who's been directly accepted into the Valparaiso University nursing program.
Alysa De Felice, an A.K. Smith Career Center student and student intern at South Central, is congratulated by Keri Marrs Barrón, board member of the Center for Creative Solutions, after receiving a Tej Ram Gupta scholarship.
Photos provided / Center for Creative Solutions
New Prairie High School and A.K. Smith student Dylan Rogers was nominated for the Tej Ram Gupta scholarship by his welding instructor for working hard, helping others and exceeding expectations.
Michigan City High School and A.K. Smith student Kamar Scully was the third winner of the scholarship. He's an early graduate who's been directly accepted into the Valparaiso University nursing program.
From left, Lillian Lindsey, Anastasia Timm, Arianna Gilroy, Emily Richardson and Alex Easley were among a group of A.K. Smith construction students to be awarded the Student Innovation Award.
Joanna Ringstad, Savannah Fowler and Georgia Pumroy also received Student Innovation Awards as part of the team that built "trees" to allow A.K. Smith culinary students to display their creations.
Chase McMillon and Emmanuel Johnson also worked on the team, which completed the project to be used for the annual “Cupcake Wars” event at A.K. Smith.
MICHIGAN CITY — Keeping with tradition, the Center for Creative Solutions celebrated World Creativity and Innovation Week by honoring innovative students at the A K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City.
In late April, 15 students were recognized for their creative projects and products, academic performance, and "can do" attitudes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.