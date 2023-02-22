Retirement photo

Alan Kreighbaum shows the plaque, displaying his helmet shield, which he was presented Tuesday as he retired after more than 32 years of service to the Michigan City Fire Department.

 Photo provided / MCFD

MICHIGAN CITY — On Tuesday, after more than 32 years of service, Alan Kreighbaum retired from the Michigan City Fire Department.

With several family members in the fire service, firefighting became part of his life very early on, he said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.