MICHIGAN CITY — They provided the color guards for all the home football games for Michigan City High School, and they also provided a color guard for the La Porte County Veterans Court graduation where U.S. Senator Mike Braun was the guest speaker.
They're the cadets of the Michigan City High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, and from now until the Christmas break, they'll be busy supporting many MCAS and community events, according to Maj. Tom McGrath, senior Marine instructor of the MCJROTC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.