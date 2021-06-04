Alastair Willis, Grammy-nominated music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, will return to lead musicians from the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra in the 17th annual Hoosier Star competition on Sept. 11.
La PORTE — Returning for the fourth year to lead the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra at its 17th annual Hoosier Star! will be Maestro Alastair Willis, music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra, the LSCO has announced.
The Sept. 11 vocal competition is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.