Cyber Patriot team members include cadets Declan Rice, left, and Dontrell Maitland, right, who stand with Faculty Advisor Ralph Gee. Team members missing from the photo are Byonka Hernandez and So’raya Kelly.
The MCHS Military Drill team’s armed platoon reports in for competition at Portage last year. The cadets are hoping to make it to the MCJROTC National Championship in Daytona Beach in April.
Photos provided / MCHSMCJROTC
Cyber Patriot team members include cadets Declan Rice, left, and Dontrell Maitland, right, who stand with Faculty Advisor Ralph Gee. Team members missing from the photo are Byonka Hernandez and So’raya Kelly.
The MCHS Color Guard present the Colors before the MCHS v. La Porte football game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.